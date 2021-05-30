$2.11 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post $2.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.65 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 million to $11.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $12.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $55,152.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,958. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of -0.37.

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

