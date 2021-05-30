Tieton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,035 shares during the period. VAALCO Energy accounts for 4.9% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 6.53% of VAALCO Energy worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE EGY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 401,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $159.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.50.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

