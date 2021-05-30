Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. TriState Capital makes up 3.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSC stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 81,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

