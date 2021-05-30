Royce & Associates LP Purchases 23,975 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.29% of MGP Ingredients worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

In other news, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,819 shares of company stock worth $1,080,429. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $71.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.17.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on MGPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.