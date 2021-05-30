Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,512 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $17,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,470,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $221.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $99.27 and a one year high of $271.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

