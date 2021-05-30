Royce & Associates LP Has $17.95 Million Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.43% of UniFirst worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNF. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE UNF opened at $221.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

