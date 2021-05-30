Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $18,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after buying an additional 182,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.