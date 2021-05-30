Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.35% of J2 Global worth $19,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCOM stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.20. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

