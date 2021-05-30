Royce & Associates LP Acquires 89,500 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $19,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in frontdoor by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

FTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $53.70 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

