State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Zebra Technologies worth $37,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $497.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,250 shares of company stock worth $14,908,763. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.