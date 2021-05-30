State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $35,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $218.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.91.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

