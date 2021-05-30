Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.73 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of BWEN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 301,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,752. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.32. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Equities analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 402.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

