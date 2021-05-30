Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Short Interest Update

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 769,000 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the April 29th total of 344,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLN. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 388.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 765,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,447. The company has a market cap of $31.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -1.22. Obalon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 161.38% and a negative net margin of 776.76%.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.

