Royce & Associates LP Buys 228,600 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.98% of Repay worth $20,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Repay by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Repay by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $518,364. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPAY opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.46.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.