Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,465 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,097,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,920 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 861,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $60.20.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.