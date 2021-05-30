Royce & Associates LP Acquires 126,079 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,183,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,079 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $21,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,687,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $18.34 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

