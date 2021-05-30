Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 58,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 58,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $196.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $198.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

