Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the April 29th total of 155,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 362,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,025,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. 717,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.47.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

