Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Expands By 48.0%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the April 29th total of 851,200 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:PIXY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. 424,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,099. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 1,269.97% and a negative net margin of 1,019.16%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.
ShiftPixy Company Profile
ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.
