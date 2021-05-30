Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Expands By 48.0%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the April 29th total of 851,200 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:PIXY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. 424,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,099. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 1,269.97% and a negative net margin of 1,019.16%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIXY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ShiftPixy by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 56,815 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in ShiftPixy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

