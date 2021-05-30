Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,330 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $342,182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,674 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

