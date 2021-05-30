Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,047 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

