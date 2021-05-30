Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Position Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Medifast were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,210,000 after buying an additional 85,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $29,448,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $332.25 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.52 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

MED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

