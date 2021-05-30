GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,364 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Star Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Star Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Star Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Star Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,537,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Star Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGU stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Star Group, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $420.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $604.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

