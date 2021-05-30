Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of YNDX opened at $67.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. Yandex has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $74.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.99.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. Analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

