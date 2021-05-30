Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 33,189 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,203,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $421.65. 3,280,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

