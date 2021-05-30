Certified Advisory Corp Invests $5.22 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,258,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

