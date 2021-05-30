25,048 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

MGC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.55. 243,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,618. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $149.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.88.

