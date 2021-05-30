Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $237.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.08 and a 200 day moving average of $238.93. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.