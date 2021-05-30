Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.30. 5,782,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.55 and its 200 day moving average is $214.78. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

