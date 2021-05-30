Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,456,623.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.03. 7,063,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,919,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $141.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

