Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Purchases 485 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,416 shares of company stock worth $26,384,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.22. 9,178,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,719,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

