Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Acquires 4,704 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 350.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,249. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.63.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

