MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $185.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $124.86 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.98.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

