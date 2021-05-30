Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,236 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $329.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.