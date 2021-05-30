MAI Capital Management Sells 670 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.72 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

