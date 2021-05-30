Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of TGLS stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 609,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

