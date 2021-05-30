H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 72.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $37.40 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 162.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

