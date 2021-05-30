GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after purchasing an additional 77,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 1,296.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 271,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 162,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

FOR stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.