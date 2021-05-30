Liquity Trading 116.4% Higher This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. Liquity has a total market cap of $77.68 million and $109,140.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $16.27 or 0.00045481 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 116.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00307499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00189162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00848604 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,774,617 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

