GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $523,000 Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 151.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,776,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 389,709 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,794,000 after purchasing an additional 447,469 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

IGT opened at $24.26 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.