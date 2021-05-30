GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $979.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

