Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 470,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,644 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 255,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 142,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

