$5.26 Million in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post sales of $5.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,744.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $69.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $80.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $235.11 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $332.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WKHS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of WKHS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,415,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,282,670. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

