North American Tungsten Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NATUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

North American Tungsten Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NATUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the April 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:NATUF remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 126,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,245. North American Tungsten has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

North American Tungsten Company Profile

North American Tungsten Corporation Ltd., a tungsten mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and processing of tungsten ores and concentrates. It owns interests in the Cantung mine in the Northwest Territories; the Mactung mineral property on the border of Yukon and Northwest Territories; and other tungsten exploration prospects.

