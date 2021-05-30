Short Interest in Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Declines By 50.0%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS KEWL traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.00. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621. Keweenaw Land Association has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55.
Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile
