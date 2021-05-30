Short Interest in Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Declines By 50.0%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KEWL traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.00. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621. Keweenaw Land Association has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited operates as a land and timber management company in the United States. It provides pulpwood, pallet sawbolts, sawtimber, and veneer for consuming mills. The company also sells real estate properties, and sand and gravel; and offers recreational and mineral rights leasing services, as well as wood scaling and inventory management services for various customers.

