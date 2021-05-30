Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NMS remained flat at $$16.24 during midday trading on Friday. 683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,536. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMS. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 225.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.