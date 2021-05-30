Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $1.04 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,266 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OC opened at $106.65 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79.
In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
