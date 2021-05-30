Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $1.04 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,266 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $106.65 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.