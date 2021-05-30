Head-To-Head Survey: Travel + Leisure (TNL) and Its Peers

Travel + Leisure (NYSE: TNL) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Travel + Leisure to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure’s rivals have a beta of 1.71, suggesting that their average share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Travel + Leisure and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Travel + Leisure Competitors 551 2408 3113 69 2.44

Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.65%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential downside of 12.61%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travel + Leisure and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion -$255.00 million -69.31 Travel + Leisure Competitors $1.80 billion -$394.04 million 27.83

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Travel + Leisure pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Travel + Leisure pays out -127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 95.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Travel + Leisure is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure -4.17% -3.81% 0.51% Travel + Leisure Competitors -37.32% -47.58% -2.51%

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats its rivals on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

