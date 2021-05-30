Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 5,803 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.65. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $223.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.