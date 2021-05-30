Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $1.19 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after acquiring an additional 131,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,119,000 after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 87,314 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,089 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,309 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,058.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.77. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.29 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,173.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,058.65.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,245.13.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

